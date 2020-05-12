Whitney Hall Lubbers Appointed As Visit Dubois County’s New Executive Director

Visit Dubois County, Inc. has announced a new director.
Whitney Hall Lubbers has recently been appointed Visit Dubois County’s new executive director.
Lubbers has experience as Visit Dubois County’s Sales and Marketing Manager and graduated with honor from the University of Southern Indiana with degrees in Marketing and Psychology.
To learn more about Visit Dubois County, head to VisitDuboisCounty.com.
