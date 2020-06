Yesterday afternoon, an officer issued a traffic stop on a blue dodge ram for speeding and having an expired license plate.

During the investigation, the driver, 59-year-old Robert Baker, was found under the influence of alcohol.

Baker was given a chemical test where results showed he had a BAC of .158.

Baker is facing charges of OWI BAC over .15, a class a misdemeanor and OWI conviction prior, a level 6 felony.