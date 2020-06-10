Dubois County Community Foundation Received $250,000 in COVID-19 Economic Relief

Dubois County Community Foundation is pleased to announce that it has received a $250,000 COVID-19 Economic Relief Initiative Grant, made possible through a partnership between Lilly Endowment Inc. and Indiana United Ways. These special funds will be used to boost the efforts of selected area human and social service nonprofits serving our community throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Community Foundation continues to keep a pulse on our community’s most pressing needs during this pandemic and has deployed over $100,000 to support emergency pandemic relief and nonprofit sustainability in Dubois County. Thanks to generous support from the Lilly Endowment Inc., we are now more strongly positioned to help our community’s nonprofits deal with the immediate impacts of COVID-19,” said Andrea Tooley, board president of the Community Foundation.

The Community Foundation has formed a COVID-19 advisory committee to set strategy and oversee the COVID-19 Economic Relief Initiative Grant funding, with a heavy focus on proactive grantmaking and strong partnerships in the community.

For additional information, contact 812.482.5295 or visit dccommunityfoundation.org. Further details will be forthcoming.