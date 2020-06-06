Four ISP Jasper Post Troopers Celebrate 25 Years of Service

Four Troopers from the Indiana State Police Jasper Post recently passed the career milestone of 25 years of service dedicated to the citizens of Indiana. Sergeant David Price, Sergeant Juli Schnell, Corporal Stewart (Stu) Sanders and Master Trooper Gaven Wilson were hired by the Indiana State Police and graduated from the Indiana State Police Academy’s 52nd recruit class on June 4th 1995.

Sergeant David Price was assigned to the Fort Wayne District after graduating from recruit school. Price then transferred to the Jasper Post and worked Crawford, Perry and Spencer Counties as a road trooper. He has served as a member of the ISP Emergency Response Team(SWAT), Corporal, District Detective and a Investigative Squad Leader and is a National Computer Forensics Institute (NCFI) graduate of advanced computer and cell phone forensic courses. Sergeant Price is currently assigned to the Indiana State Police Cyber Crime Unit as a forensic examiner. His duties include – conducting forensic examination on computers, cell phones and other digital media for evidentiary purposes. Price currently resides in Spencer County with his wife Cary and sons, Evan and Nolan.

Sergeant Juli Schnell was first assigned as a road trooper at the Indiana State Police Toll Road District. Schnell was assigned the Toll Road District for a year before transferring to the Jasper post where she worked Dubois County. In March of 2002 Schnell’s career took a different path as she was promoted into investigations. In November 2016, Schnell was promoted to the rank of Sergeant taking the position as the Investigative Squad Leader at the Jasper post. Juli and her family reside in Dubois County.

Corporal Stewart (Stu) Sanders was first assigned to the Evansville Post and assigned Pike County. Sanders also has served the Department as a Hostage Crisis Negotiator, Marijuana Eradication Team, and Pioneer Camp Director. Sanders is currently a Corporal at the Jasper Post. Sanders resides in Pike County with his family.

Master Trooper Gaven Wilson was assigned to the Lowell Post after graduating recruit school where he worked Lake County. Wilson then transferred to the Jasper Post where he has worked Martin and Daviess Counties. Wilson has also been on several specialty teams including Explosive Ordinance Reconnaissance Team Member, Tactical Intervention Platoon, and has served as a Crash Reconstructionist. Wilson has also served the Daviess and Martin County Schools as a Just Say No instructor for 24 years. Wilson currently resides in Daviess County.

On behalf of Indiana State Police Superintendent, Douglas G. Carter, we would like to thank these troopers for their unparalleled dedication and service to the citizens of Indiana and the Indiana State Police over the last 25 years.