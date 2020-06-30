Governor Holcomb extends prohibition on evictions, foreclosures, and the disconnection of utility services

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb is extending the prohibition on evictions, foreclosures, and the disconnection of utility services.

Governor Holcomb signed this new executive order on Tuesday afternoon.

The prohibition on evictions from rental properties and on filing foreclosures are both extended through July 31.

Renters, homeowners, lending institutions, and landlords are encouraged to establish payment plans to avoid future evictions or foreclosures.

Hoosiers struggling to pay rent because of COVID-19’s impact may also be eligible for rental assistance.

Applications for the $25 million Indiana COVID-19 Rental Assistance Program will be accepted online beginning at 9 a.m. ET on Monday, July 13 at IndianaHousingNow.org.

Utilities regulated by the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission must follow the order issued Monday by the commission prohibiting service disconnections through Aug. 14.

Non-regulated utility companies must also extend service until Aug. 14.

Customers and utility companies are encouraged to establish payment plans now to avoid later discontinuations of service.

The executive order also extends the temporary licensing of health care workers who do not currently hold an active license to practice for an additional 30 days

This includes:

-medical professionals who retired or became inactive in the last five years

-medical professionals who hold licenses in other states

-certain medical students and graduates

To read the full executive order, visit in.gov/gov.