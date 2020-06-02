Heartland Events Postponed to 2021

Heartland Event participants will have to wait another year.

After thoughtful deliberation, the Heartland Events Committee has decided to cancel the 2020 Heartland Half Marathon, 5K, Team Challenge, and Kids Fun Run.

A committee spokesperson gave us the following statement:

“Our focus is the health and safety of all participants and volunteers and we feel that under the current unknown climate, there are too many unknowns to proceed forward. The Heartland committee is eager to focus ahead on planning the 2021 Heartland.”

All registered participants for the 2020 Heartland will be issued a full refund.

More details will be released at a later date regarding the 2021 Heartland events.