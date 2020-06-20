Hit in Run Leaves Jasper Man Behind Bars

A hit and run incident left a Jasper man behind bars.
Saturday morning at midnight, Jasper Police were called about someone seeing a white Pontiac Grand Prix hit two vehicles and then leaving the scene.
Officers later found the Grand Prix in a parking lot on 14th and Dewey Street. 33-year-old Torey Houchin of Jasper was found passed out in the driver’s seat.
Houchin was taken to Memorial Hospital for a chemical test, which showed Houchin had a .178% BAC. Houchin was booked into the Dubois County Security Center on charges of OWI Over .15, OWI Endangerment, and Leaving the Scene of an Accident.
