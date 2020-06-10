Indiana moving to Stage 4 on Friday

Posted By: Ann Powell June 10, 2020

More COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted in Indiana just in time for the weekend.

Governor Holcomb announced that Stage 4 of the Back on Track Indiana plan officially starts on Friday, June 12th.

This is two days earlier than originally anticipated.

Stage 4 means that:

  • Hoosiers 65 and older and those with known high-risk medical conditions should adhere to social distancing guidelines and remain cautious at work and in their communities
  • Continue remote work as needed
  • Face coverings are recommended
  • Social gatherings of up to 250 people may take place following the CDC social distancing guidelines
  • Assisted living facilities and nursing homes remain closed to visitors; guidelines will be reviewed and updated
  • State government building access restrictions will be lifted
  • Professional office building employees may resume work at full capacity
  • Retail stores and malls open at full capacity with social distancing guidelines in place
  • Dining room service may open at 75% capacity
  • Bar seating in restaurants, bars, and nightclubs may open at 50% capacity
  • Movie theaters, bowling alleys, and similar facilities may open at 50% capacity, adhering to social distancing guidelines
  • cultural, entertainment and tourism sites can open at 50% capacity
  • community youth and adult recreational games, leagues and tournaments can resume
  • Amusement parks and water parks can open at 50% capacity (reservation system is recommended)
  • playgrounds can reopen

