Indiana moving to Stage 4 on Friday

More COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted in Indiana just in time for the weekend.

Governor Holcomb announced that Stage 4 of the Back on Track Indiana plan officially starts on Friday, June 12th.

This is two days earlier than originally anticipated.

Stage 4 means that:

Hoosiers 65 and older and those with known high-risk medical conditions should adhere to social distancing guidelines and remain cautious at work and in their communities

Continue remote work as needed

Face coverings are recommended

Social gatherings of up to 250 people may take place following the CDC social distancing guidelines

Assisted living facilities and nursing homes remain closed to visitors; guidelines will be reviewed and updated

State government building access restrictions will be lifted

Professional office building employees may resume work at full capacity

Retail stores and malls open at full capacity with social distancing guidelines in place

Dining room service may open at 75% capacity

Bar seating in restaurants, bars, and nightclubs may open at 50% capacity

Movie theaters, bowling alleys, and similar facilities may open at 50% capacity, adhering to social distancing guidelines

cultural, entertainment and tourism sites can open at 50% capacity

community youth and adult recreational games, leagues and tournaments can resume

Amusement parks and water parks can open at 50% capacity (reservation system is recommended)

playgrounds can reopen