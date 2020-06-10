Indiana moving to Stage 4 on Friday

More COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted in Indiana just in time for the weekend.
Governor Holcomb announced that Stage 4 of the Back on Track Indiana plan officially starts on Friday, June 12th.
This is two days earlier than originally anticipated.
Stage 4 means that:
- Hoosiers 65 and older and those with known high-risk medical conditions should adhere to social distancing guidelines and remain cautious at work and in their communities
- Continue remote work as needed
- Face coverings are recommended
- Social gatherings of up to 250 people may take place following the CDC social distancing guidelines
- Assisted living facilities and nursing homes remain closed to visitors; guidelines will be reviewed and updated
- State government building access restrictions will be lifted
- Professional office building employees may resume work at full capacity
- Retail stores and malls open at full capacity with social distancing guidelines in place
- Dining room service may open at 75% capacity
- Bar seating in restaurants, bars, and nightclubs may open at 50% capacity
- Movie theaters, bowling alleys, and similar facilities may open at 50% capacity, adhering to social distancing guidelines
- cultural, entertainment and tourism sites can open at 50% capacity
- community youth and adult recreational games, leagues and tournaments can resume
- Amusement parks and water parks can open at 50% capacity (reservation system is recommended)
- playgrounds can reopen
