Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers updated; 452 additional cases reported

Posted By: Ann Powell June 4, 2020

Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers have been updated.

As of Thursday afternoon, the Indiana State Department of Health is reporting: 2,052 deaths, 36,096 positive cases, and 285,234 individuals have been tested for the virus.

Here are the numbers for our listening area:

  • Dubois- 208 cases, 3 deaths
  • Pike- 6 cases
  • Spencer- 21 cases, 1 death
  • Perry –45 cases
  • Martin – 13 cases
  • Daviess – 99 cases – 16 Deaths
  • Orange – 131 cases – 22 Deaths
  • Knox- 31 cases
  • Crawford- 24 cases
  • Posey- 16 cases
  • Lawrence- 167 cases – 24 Deaths
  • Gibson- 19 cases- 2 Deaths
  • Warrick- 167 cases – 29 Deaths
  • Vanderburgh-289 cases – 2 Deaths

To see a map of cases by county, head to in.gov/isdh

