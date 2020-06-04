Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers updated; 452 additional cases reported

Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers have been updated.
As of Thursday afternoon, the Indiana State Department of Health is reporting: 2,052 deaths, 36,096 positive cases, and 285,234 individuals have been tested for the virus.
Here are the numbers for our listening area:
- Dubois- 208 cases, 3 deaths
- Pike- 6 cases
- Spencer- 21 cases, 1 death
- Perry –45 cases
- Martin – 13 cases
- Daviess – 99 cases – 16 Deaths
- Orange – 131 cases – 22 Deaths
- Knox- 31 cases
- Crawford- 24 cases
- Posey- 16 cases
- Lawrence- 167 cases – 24 Deaths
- Gibson- 19 cases- 2 Deaths
- Warrick- 167 cases – 29 Deaths
- Vanderburgh-289 cases – 2 Deaths
To see a map of cases by county, head to in.gov/isdh
