Jasper Areas Vandalized Amidst Rising Tensions Across Nation

Vandals strike Dubois County

Places like the Jasper Riverwalk, Hometown IGA, and the Jasper Walmart were spray-painted with phrases such as “We Shall Overcome” “Justice for Floyd”, and “I Can’t Breathe”.

There are currently no known suspects at this time.

If you have any information about these incidents, call the Jasper Police Department at 812-482-2255.

This is an ongoing story. We will have more information as it becomes available.