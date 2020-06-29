Jasper man facing burglary charges

A Jasper man is facing felony charges after burglarizing a residence.

20-year-old Carlos Cuello Martinez was arrested on Friday afternoon on felony charges of burglary, theft, and counterfeit/forgery.

Police responded to a residence on Wednesday afternoon in reference to a previous residential burglary.

After investigating, police learned that Martinez fraudulently cashed the victim’s check.

Several of the stolen items were found while executing a search warrant at Martinez’s residence.

Martinez was booked into the Dubois County Security Center without further incident.