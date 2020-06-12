No injuries reported after two-vehicle crash in Ferdinand

No injuries are reported after a car crash in Ferdinand.

It happened at the intersection of Industrial Park Road and East 3rd Street on Thursday evening.

17-year-old Brandon Landry of Birdseye was driving eastbound on East 3rd Street when he stopped at the sign.

When proceeding through the intersection, he failed to see 52-year-old William Sanders of Troy driving a Freightliner owned by Masterbrand.

Sanders was not able to stop in time, crashing into Landry’s passenger rear door at a 90-degree angle.

The Freightliner suffered below $1,000 in damages.

Landry’s 2005 Toyota Scion is believed to be a total loss.

Berg’s Garage towed the vehicle from the scene.