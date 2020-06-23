Spencer County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Weekend Assault

The Spencer County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating an assault that took place over this past weekend.

The Spencer County Sheriff’s Office says that the assault happened on Saturday, June 20th at around 5:30 am and was reported later that day at around 6:30 pm.

Officers say the suspect is a man who stands at 6 feet two inches tall, has dark brown and gray facial hair, and shoulder-length hair. He was seen wearing a dirty black baseball hat with camo pants and a black cut off shirt.

If anyone sees someone that matches this description or has any knowledge of the incident, they are asked to call the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office at 812-649-2286.