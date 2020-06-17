TRI-CAP receives $186,000 in energy assistance program funds through The CARES Act

TRI-CAP is receiving $186,000 in energy assistance program funds through The CARES Act.

The Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority received an additional $17 million from the CARES Act.

That money will be used for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (EAP).

If you’re a resident of Dubois, Pike or Warrick Counties who lost your job, or saw decreased hours because of COVID-19 you might be eligible for a one-time benefit of up to $350 for utility bills.

On average, that benefit will cover about two months of service.

Those who have either previously received an EAP benefit this past winter, and those who have not yet applied, could be eligible.

Applications are available on the TRI-CAP website at Click here or through any TRI-CAP office by calling:

Dubois County 812-482-2233

Pike County 812-354-8721

Warrick County 812-897-0364

Applications will be accepted through July 31, 2020.

TRI-CAP’s health, housing, and educational services change lives, empower families, and improve communities.

To learn more about TRI-CAP, go to www.tri-cap.net.