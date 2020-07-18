All Marching Band Competitions Canceled for 2020 Season; Local Bands Aim To Continue with Seasons

The Indiana State School Music Association has canceled all state competitions for the 2020 Season.

This means that local marching bands won’t be competing in competitions this year.

While competitions seem to not be going on, that doesn’t mean that students won’t be marching.

Northeast Dubois Marching Jeeps will be practicing next week before eventually returning to practices in August to work on the 2020 program.

Director David Fox says that while he is saddened for the students, parents, and others, he plans to create the best high-quality production in some way.

He says that he hopes the students have their opportunities to do the things they love and return to their activities.



Southridge Marching Raiders plan to continue with a marching band season, with a goal of students being the best they can be.

The Forest Park Marching Rangers plan to continue as well by transitioning to a non-competitive season.

The Rangers are planning for a community performance on Friday, July 24th at 7:30 pm at the marching band practice field.

The ISSMA Executive Committee and the ISSMA State Board acknowledge the disappointment that will be felt by students, directors, family members, and supporters of Indiana High School Marching Bands. It is their hope that they will be able to return to live Marching Band events in the fall of 2021 and assist their member schools in carrying on the proud heritage of marching bands in the State of Indiana.