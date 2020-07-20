Community Foundation Expends COVID-19 Response Fund;  Total Granted Exceeds $350,000

A recent COVID-19 Economic Relief Initiative Grant of $250,000 to Dubois County, made possible through a partnership between Lilly Endowment Inc. and Indiana United Ways, has been fully exhausted.

The Community Foundation awarded this additional $250,000 in funding by partnering with local nonprofits to support their most pressing needs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dubois County School Corporations received a $87,000 grant for the purchase of no touch temperature scanners for school entryways.

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center received a $85,000 grant to fund the installation of UV light boxes to increase sanitation practices across physician offices.

TRI-CAP received a $32,555 grant towards a technology upgrade for a new server and network.

Huntingburg Housing Authority received a $10,000 grant for the purchase of a computer kiosk to allow applicants, residents and staff to conduct normal business during COVID-19 and beyond.

Holy Trinity Catholic School received a $6,200 grant to purchase touchless thermometers for each classroom and touchless water bottle fillers.

Jasper-Dubois County Contractual Public Library received a $6,000 grant for a new community resource database to connect people and programs to social services in the community and for nonprofits to coordinate their efforts.

Dubois County Young Life received a $5,000 grant for operational support for revenues lost due to cancellation of three major fundraisers due to COVID-19.

Jasper Chamber of Commerce received a $5,000 grant to support the work of the Re-Opening Dubois County task force.

Dubois County Health Department received a $3,800 grant for increased public awareness and education for COVID-19 prevention efforts.

Color My World Preschool received a $3,100 grant for new equipment to modify classrooms and comply with CDC recommended social distancing guidelines.

Huntingburg Event Center received a $2,600 grant for the purchase of automatic hand sanitizer units for the Event Center.

HUMmingbird Day Care Ministry received a $2,000 grant to purchase touchless faucets and towel dispensers for the day care.

Dubois County Community Meals received a $1,800 grant for the purchase of replacement freezers.

Dubois County Humane Society received a $360 grant for a remote technology software subscription.

Survivors of Suicide received a $225 grant for digital suicide prevention training and materials.

In addition to the COVID-19 Economic Relief Initiative Grant of $250,000, the Community Foundation deployed over $100,000 in grants from internal funds from The Fund for Dubois County. To date, over $350,000 has been granted into the community to help counter the effects of COVID-19 on Dubois County.

Because all funding has been exhausted, the Community Foundation is no longer accepting grant requests from the COVID-19 Response Fund. All funding requests should be directed to the normal grant application made possible by The Fund for Dubois County. This process is open year-round and is found online at dccommunityfoundation.org.

“Based off feedback from our nonprofit partners, we feel the $350,000 in COVID relief grants provided critical gap funding and better positioned our community to look ahead. We understand that we may continue to see some requests that are COVID related, however, those will now be directed through our regular grantmaking process,” Boyles said.

“We continue to assess the needs of our community and, at this time, we’re shifting back to the impact work happening in our community,” said Clayton Boyles, executive director of the Community Foundation.

To learn more about the Community Foundation’s response to the pandemic, click here . For additional information, contact 812.482.5295 or visit dccommunityfoundation.org.