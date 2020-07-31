Dubois County Health Department confirms 12th COVID-19 related death

The Dubois County Health Department is reporting one new COVID-19 related death.

This brings the county’s total to 12 deaths.

“It is with tremendous sorrow that we share the news of another loss of one of our own county residence related to COVID-19,” says Dubois County Health Officer, Dr. Ted Waflart. “Having to report a loss is never easy. Dubois County Health Department staff and I extend prayers and deepest condolences to this individual’s family friends during this time.”

As of Friday afternoon, there are 605 positive cases of COVID-19 and 12 deaths in the county.