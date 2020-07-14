Dubois County Health Department reporting 25 additional cases of COVID-19

The Dubois County Health Department is reporting 25 additional cases of COVID-19.

This brings the county’s total to 344 positive cases and 6 deaths.

Out of these 344 cases, 257 have recovered.

This means that they are out of isolation and feeling well.

Approximately 3,484 Dubois County residents have tested for COVID-19.

And as always, remember to practice social distancing. Wear a face-covering whenever out in public. And wash your hands frequently with soap and water.