The Dubois County Health Department is reporting 25 additional cases of COVID-19.
This brings the county’s total to 344 positive cases and 6 deaths.
Out of these 344 cases, 257 have recovered.
This means that they are out of isolation and feeling well.
Approximately 3,484 Dubois County residents have tested for COVID-19.
And as always, remember to practice social distancing. Wear a face-covering whenever out in public. And wash your hands frequently with soap and water.
Be the first to comment on "Dubois County Health Department reporting 25 additional cases of COVID-19"