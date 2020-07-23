Dubois REC Operation Round Up awards $8,500 in grants

Dubois REC has announced the next round of Operation Round Up Grant recipients.

A $2,500 grant was awarded to The English Food Pantry to help with purchasing an electric pallet jack. This will help the organization that now serves over 1,200 people per distribution event.

The Widow’s Barrel Food Pantry received a $500 grant to help provide emergency food such as dry goods, bread, meat, dairy and produce to Perry County residents in need.

The Ireland Knights of Columbus received $2,000 to fund their Teddy Bear Project. This program allows the Knights of Columbus members to purchase teddy bears, and distribute them to hurting children in the local community. Distribution locations include Memorial Hospital ER, Huntingburg Urgent Care, Crisis Connection, Child Protective Services as well as local police and fire departments.

Northeast Dubois Elementary School received a $500 grant to help fund Project Lead The Way and/or a mobile STEM lab. (Science/Technology Engineering/Math.) Both programs assist students in developing problem-solving and critical thinking skills.

The program also awarded two grants to local food banks to help with the impact of COVID-19.

The Dubois County Food Bank received a $1,500 grant and the Crawford County Community Foundation received $1,500 to distribute to food pantries.

The program has given $415,202.88 back to the community since its start in 2011.

Dubois REC will also accept the next round of grant applications between Saturday, August 1st and Friday, August 28th.

Grant applications must be submitted before 4 pm on Friday, August 28th.

Representatives from local civic groups, non-profits, schools, or community organizations who would like to apply for an Operation Round Up grant can download the application forms from duboisrec.com, under the “Community” section.

Applications are also available at the Dubois REC office, by calling (812)-482-5454 or by emailing to Kyla Jones at kylaj@duboisrec.com.