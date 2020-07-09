Indiana Department of Workforce Development provides unemployment insurance eligibility update

The Indiana Department of Workforce Development is updating Hoosiers on unemployment insurance eligibility.

DWD is required by law to re-determine eligibility on a quarterly basis.

Claimants who must file a Quarter Change claim can take the following steps to continue filing for unemployment benefits:

-Check to see if you have any vouchers to file on your Uplink Claimant homepage. File all vouchers for the weeks you wish to claim were unemployed.

-After filing all vouchers, return to you the Uplink Claimant homepage and check to see if you have a link to file a new claim. File the new claim as soon as the link is available, before Saturday, July 11th, and complete it by 8:45 pm.

The pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) created a temporary federal insurance program for Hoosiers otherwise not eligible for benefits. This includes those who are self-employed, independent contractors, and gig economy workers.

PUA benefits are set to end on December 25th, unlike the $600 weekly benefit available under the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) program. Those benefits are scheduled to end in Indiana on July 25, but DWD will still make FPUC payments after that date on benefit weeks for July 25 and earlier.

The Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) also is a federal program and provides up to 13 weeks of benefits to claimants who have exhausted their Unemployment Assistance benefits.

For more information about unemployment insurance benefits, visit unemployment.IN.gov.