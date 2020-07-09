Jasper Hold’s First Ever Downtown Chowdown Event

Rain couldn’t stop the smiles and the smell of good food as Jasper residents got to experience Jasper’s first Downtown Chowdown.

Wednesday night, food trucks from around the area and beyond, along with farmer’s market vendors surrounded the square in downtown Jasper. Dubois County residents stood in line to try several different varieties of food, ranging from Greek, BBQ, European, and more.

Dubois resident Christopher Wilson made his way to Jasper for the event, which he says is a great way to lift people’s spirits.

“I think it’s really awesome and I think it’s a good way to bring the community together. Especially at a time right now, we’re able to socially distance and still have a good time and see other people. I think that’s good for the community.”

Evansville’s Kona Ice was one of the food trucks was on the square Wednesday evening. Manning the truck was 2-year Kona Ice Veteran Emma Cave, who says it’s really nice to be involved in the first Downtown Chowdown.

“I grew up in Jasper so it’s kind of cool to be back here being a part of all this.”

Jasper Mayor’s Assistant Lisa Bower, who helped put on Downtown Chowdown, say that she reached out to over 50 food truck vendors for the first Downtown Chowdown. She says that those who got to participate in the inaugural event were extremely grateful.

“The ones that are here are super excited to participate. Next month may we may have more.”

While there were plenty of food trucks on the square Wednesday evening, Bower says she could see more food trucks at future Downtown Chowdown events in the coming months.

Jasper’s Downtown Chowdown’s will take place monthly, with the next events being held August 12th, September 9th, and October 14th.