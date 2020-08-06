All Dubois County students returning to school Wednesday

All Dubois County students are heading back to the classroom next week.

After talking with local health officials, all Dubois County Schools decided to start the school year on Wednesday, August 12th.

Students who chose in-person instruction should plan on attending classes on campus.

The schools are also implementing new safety measures to help limit the spread and exposure of COVID-19. This includes screening all students and staff before entering school facilities on a daily basis and wearing face coverings.

Parents are asked to keep their children home if they are sick, have symptoms of COVID-19, are being tested for COVID-19, or are waiting on test results for COVID-19.

All schools have a reopening plan posted on their corporaton websites.