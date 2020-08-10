Dubois County reaches 700 total cases of COVID-19

The Dubois County Health Department confirmed 24 additional cases of COVID-19 over the weekend.

This brings the county’s total to 700 positive cases and 12 deaths.

Out of these 700 positive cases, 452 have recovered.

This means that they are out of isolation and are reporting as feeling well.

Approximately 5,383 residents have been tested for the virus in the county.

And as always, remember to practice social distancing. Wear a cloth face-covering whenever out in public, and wash your hands frequently with soap and water.