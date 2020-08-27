Jasper Man Arrested After Car Chase in Spencer County

A pursuit through Spencer County led to the arrest of a Jasper man.

24-year-old Isiah Stokes was arrested and charged with A Warrant from Spencer County for Probation Violation, a Warrant from Dubois County for Assault Domestic Battery, a felony charge of Resisting Law Enforcement in a Vehicle, a Misdemeanor charge of Resisting Law Enforcement on foot, A Misdemeanor charge of Possession of Marijuana, and a Misdemeanor charge of Reckless Driving.

Wednesday afternoon, Indiana State Police clocked a vehicle driven by Stokes traveling over 90mph on US 231.

Police tried to conduct a traffic stop but Stokes disregarded the patrol car.

When emergency lights went on, Stokes sped away from the trooper, before stopping on State Road 62. When officers caught up to the stopped car, Stokes sped off again, heading towards I-64.

Other officers joined the chase attempting to catch Stokes as he headed on I-64.

Eventually, Stokes stopped the car in a rest park and started to run into a field. Troopers caught Stokes and arrested him.

Stokes was taken to and booked into the Spencer County Jail.