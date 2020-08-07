Lieutenant Governor Crouch announces 24 communities to receive more than $15 million

Four Southern Indiana communities are receiving federal grants to improve water infrastructure.

This money is part of a $15.3 million federal grant going to 24 Rural Hoosier Communities around the state.

The Town of Oaktown is receiving a $600,000 grant to improve flood drainage. This will help increase the size of three storm drains in town, expand two existing storm sewers, and will add a new storm sewer to an area that has no drainage infrastructure.

The Town of Chrisney is receiving a $700,000 grant to improve water supply. This will help install a new disinfectant residual analyzer, new upsized water lines, replace eight hydrants throughout the system, refurbish the elevated tank, and renovate the water utility building.

Crawford County is receiving a $600,000 grant to construct a new water tank to supply Patoka Water Company customers. This will be built adjacent to the existing tank site and will hold nearly 100,000 gallons of water.

Lawrence County is granted $600,000 for water and sewer improvements. This includes constructing a new wastewater treatment plant and building an activated sludge wastewater treatment system.

These grants are made possible through the Community Development Block Grants.

The second round of grants begins on Monday, August 24th. Proposals are due on Thursday, September 24th, and the final application deadline is Friday, November 20th.

For more information, visit in.gov/orca.