Next Downtown Chowdown Set To Take Place August 12th

If you’re feeling like a foodie, then Jasper is your place to be next week.

The City of Jasper will be hosting it’s August edition of Downtown Chowdown on Wednesday, August 12th.

Downtown Chowdown is an event where food trucks from around the area will come to the square in downtown Jasper to feed the public.

Food trucks that are set to be a part of the event are Tri R Tips, Fistful of Tacos, A Tasty Bite of Europe, Madi’s Main Squeeze, Kona Ice, Oink Inc Smokehouse, Taqueria El Llano, and Acropolis Express.

Masks will be required for the event.