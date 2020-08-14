Orleans High School Student Tests Positive for COVID-19

An Orleans High School student is in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Indiana State Department of Health notified the school and immediately began contact tracing.

Other students who had close contact with the student were also placed in quarantine.

These students will take part in e-learning while they are in quarantine and will not be counted as absent.

All third-grade students and above are required to wear face masks in school when social distancing is not possible.

Custodial staff will continue disinfecting each building during the school day and after hours.

All students are also required to wear a mask when on the bus and have assigned seats.

Bus drivers disinfect the buses after each trip.

For more information, visit orleans.k12.in.us.