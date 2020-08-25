Reports of intoxicated driver puts Jasper woman behind bars

Reports of an intoxicated driver put one Jasper woman behind bars.

32-year-old Sarah Angerer was arrested on Tuesday after not being able to maintain her speed and swerving on Third Avenue.

Police found Angerer sitting in her red Dodge Truck in the Dollar General parking lot.

After learning she was under the influence of an unknown substance, Angerer was transported to Memorial Hospital for a blood and urine sample.

The drug screen came back positive for several controlled substances.

Angerer is being held in the Dubois County Security Center and charged with operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction.