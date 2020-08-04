Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Tribute Added to Amphitheatre’s September Schedule

The Lincoln Amphitheatre will pay tribute to a wide array of artists enshrined in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday, September 5, 2020—from Petty to Mellencamp, Creedence to Seger, Aretha to Janis and well beyond. Doors will open at 6 p.m. central with the two-set performance beginning at 7 p.m. central.

Seating will be limited to 325, which is representative of less than one quarter of the venue’s 1,500 fully-covered outdoor seating capacity, to ensure extreme social distancing is in place. All guests, per Governor Holcomb’s executive order 20-37, will be required to wear face coverings as they enter the facility and inside any indoor spaces while at the Amphitheatre (concessions, restrooms, etc.). Once guests are seated and social distancing is in place, face coverings can be removed. Face masks will be available for purchase for $2, but guests are encouraged to bring their own.

“We submitted and received approval for our health and safety plan with the Spencer County Health Department and are taking every precaution we can to keep our space as safe of an environment as we can for our staff, volunteers, artists, and patrons,” said Marc Steczyk, Lincoln Amphitheatre’s director. “The Amphitheatre is unique to the area in many ways, not the least of which is that it’s a fully covered outdoor space and we have aimed and worked hard all summer long to provide safe, socially-distant opportunities for people to take a brief, safe respite from all that is going on in the world. This Rock and Roll Hall of Fame tribute will be no different.”

General admission, socially distant seats are $17.95 and can be purchased online at www.LincolnAmphitheatre.com or by phoning 812-937-2329. Additionally, there are still a limited amount of $9.95 general admission, socially distant seats available at www.LincolnAmphitheatre.com for the August 16, 2020, Amp Unplugged event featuring Carolina Story—a duo that Rolling Stone magazine cited at one of the top 10 “Artists You Should Know” in 2018. Opening for that evening is Spencer County’s own Seth Thomas.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame tribute will feature Eric Brown & the Heartlanders with very special guest Jenn Cristy—both of One Pulse Entertainment.

All Lincoln Amphitheatre 2020 events have abided by and will abide by all current rules and recommendations from the CDC, as well as current guidelines of Governor Holcomb’s “Back on Track” plan for re-opening the state. For additional information about the Governor’s plan, visit www.backontrack.in.gov. Onsite hand sanitizer will be provided courtesy of a partnership with Battle Monkey, a product of Monkey Hollow Winery & Distillery (www.monkeyhollowwinery.com).

Concessions, including beer and wine, will be available at the September 5 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame tribute, as well as at the August 16 Amp Unplugged event.

About the Lincoln Amphitheatre

As one of the largest fully-covered amphitheaters in the United States, Lincoln Amphitheatre is a majestic 1,500-seat venue located within Lincoln State Park in Lincoln City, Indiana, the boyhood home of Abraham Lincoln. The venue is under the management of the Indiana Office of Tourism Development. For additional information, call 812-937-2329 or email lincolnamphitheatre@visitindiana.com.