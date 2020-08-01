Springs Valley Bank & Trust’s Craig Buse joins Indiana Statewide CDC Southern Loan Committee

Craig Buse, Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company is joining the Indiana Statewide Certified Development Corporation Southern Loan Committee.

Buse has been with Springs Valley for eighteen years, currently serving as SEVP & Chief Lending Officer. Buse is a lifelong resident of Southern Indiana. His primary office is located at Springs Valley’s Jasper Banking Center, one of six communities in which Springs Valley operates. Springs Valley has locations in Dubois, Daviess, Gibson and Orange counties.

Indiana Statewide CDC works with local Indiana lenders to issue loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration 504 program. SBA 504 loans help owners of expanding or startup small businesses buy real estate, buildings and equipment. SBA 504 loans can give small business owners long-term, fixed rate financing similar to commercial loan terms available for large companies.

Indiana Statewide CDC is governed by a 18-member statewide board of directors. Potential loans are reviewed by three regional loan committees representing Southern, Central and Northern regions of Indiana.

Buse joins six other members of the Indiana Statewide CDC Southern Loan Committee. They are: Steve Bryant, South Central Small Business Development Center, Bloomington; Charles Fleck, German American. Bank, Jasper; Mary Ellen Jaynes, Jackson County Bank, Seymour; Tom Krodel, Old National Bank, Jasper; Richard Robinson, Rodefer Moss & Co., PLLC, New Albany; and Darren Spainhoward, First Financial Bank, Evansville. Buse says, “Being part of the Southern Loan Committee lines up with Springs Valley’s mission to help the communities we serve grow.”