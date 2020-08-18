State Police asking for information regarding bulldozer theft

State Police are asking for information regarding a bulldozer theft.

The 1999 Caterpillar D5H Bulldozer was last seen on Saturday, August 15th at County Road 650 North and County Road 800 West in Dubois County (Boone Township).

Witness say the bulldozer was loaded onto a low flatbed trailer being hauled by a gray or silver semi-tractor with white lettering on the truck.

The two occupants are believed to be a male and a female.

If you have any information about this case, call the Indiana State Police Jasper Post at (812)-482-1441 and leave a message for Trooper Adam McBeth.