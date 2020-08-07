Two Arrested After Fight in Jasper; Leads to Battery and Strangulation Charges

What started out as a fight between two Jasper residents led to both of them being put behind bars.

44-year-old Brian Williams was arrested on charges of Domestic Battery, Battery, and Criminal Recklessness.

35-year-old Amanda Jones was arrested on charges of Domestic Battery, Battery, Strangulation, and Criminal Recklessness.

At around 10:30 pm Thursday night, Jasper Police were called about a fight going on between Williams and Jones near Dewey Street.

Both Williams and Jones were taken to the Jasper Police Department for interviews. They both had injuries to their faces, necks, and arms.

During the interviews, officers found out that this was the second fight in a matter of days.

Because of this incident, both Williams and Jones were arrested and taken to the Dubois County Security Center.