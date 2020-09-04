Girls on The Run to Offer Virtual Club to 6th to 8th Grade Girls

Girls on the Run of Southwestern Indiana are launching a new virtual club this fall to help keep Dubois County-area girls active and healthy.
Heart & Sole by Girls on the Run is an afterschool club for 6 to 8th-grade girls that combines physical and life skills while creating a safe space for girls to explore and try new things.
It will be taught by trained coaches in a safe virtual space, with lessons that mirror the in-person Heart & Sole Program.
Lesson topics include physical activity and social-emotional learning and will give girls the chance to build meaningful connections with their peers and adult role models.
Volunteer coaches will receive the training and materials needed to provide a safe, trauma-sensitive space to learn valuable life lessons.
To register for the season and for more information, visit gotrswin.org.
