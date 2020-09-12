Greater Jasper and Southeast Dubois Schools Get Free Lunch Starting Monday

Greater Jasper and Southeast Dubois County Schools students will no longer have to pay for lunch.

Announced yesterday, students physically attending will have no charge to their school lunches starting Monday.

The USDA gave the school an emergency waiver which allows ALL students to receive a free breakfast and lunch every day.

This waiver lasts until December 18th for Greater Jasper students and December 31st for Southeast Dubois students or until all funds run out. Once either of those things happens, lunch and breakfast will return to the normal price.

There will be no change in the current menu items and students can still purchase items a la carte.

Due to limited breakfast supplies, Southeast Dubois Students won’t have free breakfast until September 21st.