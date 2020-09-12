Jasper Man Arrested On Drug Charges After Stealing from Store

A man was arrested on several charges in Jasper yesterday.

Friday afternoon, Jasper police received a call about a man stealing from a local business. Police later learned that the thief was 50-year-old Tommy Critchfield of Jasper.

Police obtained a search warrant for Critchfield’s residence. Police found the stolen item along with methamphetamine and paraphernalia.

Critchfield was taken to the Dubois County Security Center where he was charged with a Level 6 felony count of Theft, A Level 5 felony count of possession of methamphetamine, a Class A misdemeanor count of Possession of paraphernalia, and a Level 6 Felony count of Possession of a Syringe.