Jasper Water Department to conduct fall hydrant and maintenance program

The Jasper Water Department is starting its fall hydrant and maintenance program in a few weeks.

The program is expected to start on Monday, September 14th, depending on the weather.

Flushing hours are from 7:30 am until 3:30 pm Monday through Friday.

This process will last for several weeks until all city hydrants are flushed.

Water will be safe to drink. However, residents are urged to be attentive when doing laundry.

If you experience any cloudy or discolored water, run your cold water tap until it clears.

If you have any questions, call the Jasper Water Department at (812)-482-5252.