Local McDonald’s Give Over $26,000 to Charity

A local McDonalds presented a check for more than $26,000 to charity this morning.

McDonald’s Owners and Operators stood outside the Southside Jasper McDonald’s and gave a check of $26,812.50 to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Ohio Valley.

The money was raised through the Sleeves for Support campaign. Throughout July and August, McDonald’s partnered with Coca-Cola and sold special Ronald McDonald House drink sleeves, with money going towards the cause.

Development Director for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Ohio Valley Lora Petitt (PET-IT) explained this money will go towards Ronald McDonald houses that were included in an expansion one year ago.

In addition to Sleeves for Support, local McDonald’s restaurants give back through the Round-Up for Ronald McDonald House Charities program, the national Penny Per Happy Meal, the local Nickel Per Happy Meal initiative, and through collection boxes that allow customers to donate extra cash or change.

Account Director with Coca-Cola Michael Hillsman says partnerships and charity work like this is nothing new for the two companies.

In 2019 alone, over $214,000 was raised for Ronald McDonald House Charities inside local McDonald’s restaurants through these programs.