Patoka Lake To Host Final Kayak Tour of the Year

If you haven’t got to kayak this year, Patoka is giving you one more chance to take a tour.

Patoka Lake will host its final kayak tour of the year on Oct. 3 at 9:30 a.m. The trip will start at Painter’s Creek boat ramp and last about two hours. It will cover some of Patoka’s history and offers a chance to see wildlife along the journey.

Bring binoculars, cameras, and life jackets. Plan to arrive no later than 9:15 a.m. to unload equipment and prepare for the tour. Participation is limited, and advance registration is required. Forms can be acquired by calling the Nature Center at 812-685-2447 and are due on Oct. 2 by 2 p.m. Non-motorized launch permits are required and will be sold at the event for $5. They may also be purchased at the Patoka Lake property office from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

For more information regarding this program or other interpretive events, please call the Nature Center at 812-685-2447.