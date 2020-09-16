Town of Ferdinand taking steps to assist residents with utility bills; sets budget adoption hearing date

The Town of Ferdinand is taking steps to help residents facing financial burdens caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Town Council members discussed how they can assist residents with utility bills during their monthly meeting on Tuesday night.

Ferdinand Town Attorney, Sharon Bohnenkemper, says residents in need of utility bill assistance can call her at (812)-367-2280 extension 9 to talk about what their options are.

Speaking of the COVID-19 pandemic, Town Council President, Ken Sicard, says that all town departments are implementing new virus precautions. One of these precautions is having a plan in case a town employee tests positive for the virus. Sicard met with each department individually last week to make sure that all departments are on the same page.

Towards the end of the meeting, council members discussed a few ordinances about road projects. They are looking into creating a stop sign ordinance and making the no parking ordinance more specific. Both of these items will be discussed further at the next city council meeting.

And finally, the last item up for discussion was the budget. Council members say the proposed 2021 budget is $2,126,214.00.

A Town Council Budget Adoption hearing will take place at the Town Hall on Tuesday, September 29th at 5:30 pm.

The next town council meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, October 20th, at 7:30 pm in the Ferdinand Community Center.