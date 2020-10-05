35 New Cases of COVID-19 Reported Over First Weekend of October

Dubois County Health Department has released its updated COVID-19 numbers from over the weekend.

35 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported.

16 cases were reported on Saturday, 15 were reported on Sunday, and four were reported today.

This brings the county’s total to 1,078 cases of COVID-19.

892 cases have recovered, meaning that those who contracted cases are out of isolation and feeling well.

8,673 people have been tested for COVID-19.

Remember, to keep yourself and others safe is to practice social distancing, wash your hands frequently with soap and water, and wear a mask.

To make an appointment with the Dubois/Spencer/Martin County COVID testing site at 400 South Clay Street, go to https://scheduling.coronavirus.in.gov/ If you do not have internet you can call 812-329-0523.