35 New Cases of COVID-19 Reported Over First Weekend of October

Dubois County Health Department has released its updated COVID-19 numbers from over the weekend.
35 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported.
16 cases were reported on Saturday, 15 were reported on Sunday, and four were reported today.
This brings the county’s total to 1,078 cases of COVID-19.
892 cases have recovered, meaning that those who contracted cases are out of isolation and feeling well.
8,673 people have been tested for COVID-19.
Remember, to keep yourself and others safe is to practice social distancing, wash your hands frequently with soap and water, and wear a mask.
To make an appointment with the Dubois/Spencer/Martin County COVID testing site at 400 South Clay Street, go to https://scheduling.coronavirus.in.gov/ If you do not have internet you can call 812-329-0523.
