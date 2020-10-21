Appeals court upholds murder conviction of Kyle Schneider

An appeals court has upheld the murder conviction of a Dubois County man.

28-year-old Kyle Schneider was sentenced to 91 years in prison last year for the stabbing and killing of 23-year-old Chloie Lubbenhusen.

Schneider’s attorney argued that the court excluded evidence and abused its discretion when instructing the jury.

The appeals court disagreed with this decision and let the lower court’s ruling stay in place.

The Dubois County Prosecutor’s Office is expected to issue a press release about the appeal sometime today.