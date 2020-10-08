CJ Cattoi named HHCU Vice President of Spencer County Operations

Hoosier Hills Credit Union has named its new Vice President of Operations at their Spencer County Service Center.

CJ Cattoi was appointed to the position on Thursday.

The Indiana State University graduate began his career at Hoosier Hills after working as a Financial Center Manager for Fifth Third Bank in Santa Claus. Before this, he served as Assistant Center Manager and a Personal Banker at Fifth Third’s Jasper Banking Center.

Cattoi’s work experience also includes Operations management and Package Dispatch Supervision roles in the United Parcel Service (UPS).

As Vice President of Operations, Cattoi will oversee the Chrisney-based Service Center’s Consumer Lending and overall daily operations.