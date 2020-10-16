Dubois County now under Code Orange after spike in COVID-19 cases

Dubois County is now under a code orange due to the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases.

The Dubois County Health Department released the following letter on Friday afternoon:

To All Dubois County Citizens:

The Dubois County Health Department in conjunction with local city and county officials want to inform all citizens of Dubois County that we are in a need of everyone’s assistance to bring the number of positive cases down.

Due to the number of positive cases on the rise in our county the State Department of Health has now placed us under code ORANGE, which correlates to “Medium to High Community Spread”. This is a huge concern to us and should be to all Dubois County citizens. While some of the reasons for this increase can be attributed to moving to Stage 5, this is not believed to be the full explanation. The health department continues to get complaints and concerns from our local citizens that people are not wearing masks or not wearing them properly and are not practicing physical distancing. The State of Indiana is still under a mask mandate Executive Order 20-37. Please remember masks are worn to protect those around you by minimizing your droplet spread. Wear a mask and urge your friends and family to do same.

We have been asking Dubois County citizens to be responsible and follow the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and the Indiana State Department of Health since the beginning of the pandemic. It is now more important than ever as we are very close to being placed in code RED. If that happens, the State of Indiana may request local authorities to take action in our county and we will risk falling back to an earlier stage. We do not want this to happen so please do your part to help stop the spread of this virus.

Again, we are appealing to everyone and asking you to follow the guidelines now. Please do what’s right, wear your mask, practice physical distancing, stay home if you are ill, and avoid crowded gatherings.