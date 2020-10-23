Dubois County Prosecutor informing residents about signs of abuse during Domestic Violence Awareness Month

October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and Dubois County Prosecutor, Anthony Quinn, is encouraging residents to be cognizant about the signs of abuse.

Recognizing the signs of abuse can help friends and family identify victims and connect them to vital resources.

Victims of domestic violence may be isolated, appear depressed, have low self-esteem, or engage in substance abuse.

The cycle of violence usually comes in three stages: At first, the victim may feel like they are walking on eggshells. The perpetrator may be easily angered, blame the victim, or argue often.

In the second stage, the victim may be attacked physically, sexually, or emotionally. This is often followed by a “make-up” period where the abuser is apologetic and says it will never happen again.

There is a variety of resources available that victims can access to get help.

The Victim’s Assistant at the Prosecutors Office can assist with any victim advocacy question.

There are also several resources through Crisis Connection, including a 24-hour hotline, prevention programs, emergency and short-term housing, counseling, and filing of protective orders.

The 24-hour hotline is (800)-245-4580 and serves Dubois, Crawford, Daviess, Martin, Orange, Perry, Pike, and Spencer Counties.

If it is an emergency, call 911.