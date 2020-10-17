Huntingburg Police Department receives state grant for highway safety

Another local police department has been awarded a state grant to help enforce highway safety.

The Huntingburg Police Department was awarded an $8,700 grant from the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute.

The grant will be used to conduct several high-visibility enforcement campaigns that are designed to prevent traffic injuries and fatalities.

This includes national campaigns like Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over, Click It or Ticket, and state initiatives like the Stop Arm Violation Program.

Although officers will watch for all traffic violations during these enforcement periods, the campaigns mainly target dangerous, impaired, or unrestrained drivers during peak travel seasons and notorious drinking holidays.