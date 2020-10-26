Medication Collection Day Brings in Nearly 800 Pounds of Disposed Medication

Almost 800 pounds of medications properly disposed of at Saturday’s Collection Day in Dubois County

Over 1,100 residents took advantage of Saturday’s opportunity for proper disposal of medications during the brisk autumn day. With the spring 2020 collection day cancelled and many residents having extra time at home to clean out their cabinets, Tri-Cap RSVP Director Rachel Trabant states an amazing 788.2 pounds of medications were properly disposed on Saturday. Dubois County’s bi-annual medication collection day event, in association with the Drug Enforcement Administration’s national event, allows residents the opportunity to get rid of old medications in a safe manner. Two county fire departments and the state police post served as collection sites for the day.

Each properly disposed of item reduces contamination in our water system and alleviates potential for accidental overdose or ingestion of outdated or incorrect medication. It is medication kept away from kids, teenagers or those susceptible to becoming prescription medication addicts.

Another collection day will be set for the spring of 2021. Residents may also use one of the county’s two 24/7 sites- at the Jasper City Police Department and the Huntingburg Police Department.

Sponsors for the event include the Indiana State Police Post District 34, Dubois County Sheriff’s Department, Holland and Celestine Volunteer Fire Departments, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Dubois County Substance Abuse Council, Tri-CAP RSVP, Dubois County CARES and the Dubois County Solid Waste District.