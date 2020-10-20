Memorial Hospital ranked number one in the state; in top 100 in the nation

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper has been ranked as one of the hospitals in the nation for heart failure treatment.

The local hospital was recently recognized with the 2021 quality award from CareChex Awards by Quantros.

These rankings listed Memorial Hospital in the top 100 in the nation and number one in the state for medical excellence in heart failure treatment.

The rankings also listed Memorial Hospital in the top 10% in the nation for medical excellence in:

-overall hospital care

-general surgery

-heart attack treatment

-major bowel procedures

-neurological care

-stroke care

For more information about the award and a list of rankings, visit quantros.com.