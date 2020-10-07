Northeast Dubois Jr/Sr High School and Intermediate School To Go Virtual Until October 16th

Some Northeast Dubois Schools are having to go virtual until next Friday.

Due to the number of staff identified as close contacts of those who have COVID-19 and required to quarantine, Northeast Dubois Jr/Sr High School and Northeast Dubois Intermediate School will provide virtual learning through October 16th.

Northeast Dubois Elementary will continue in-person learning.

All sports and ECA will continue at the Jr/Sr High School due to this change occurring because of a shortage of staff.

All Northeast Dubois Schools will return to regular in-person learning on October 26th.