One person is dead and another is in custody after a shooting in Paoli.

It happened at a home on College Hill Street in Paoli on Wednesday morning.

State Troopers say the homeowner, identified as 43-year-old Sabrina Dunn, fatally shot 51-year-old William Dunn inside the home.

The investigation is ongoing.

No other information will be released at this time.

All subjects are innocent until proven guilty.