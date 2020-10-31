Over 15,000 People Early Vote in Dubois County

With Election Day on Tuesday, Dubois County has been heading to the polls for a very large turnout.

So far, Dubois County has seen 12,932 people vote in person and have received 2,314 votes by mail, totaling in 15,246 votes from Dubois County residents. This means that there has been a 49% Voter Turnout, as there are 30,959 total registered voters in the county.

There are Lots of Early Vote in Person options for today. All locations open 8am – 3pm.

Courthouse Annex



35 th Str. Fire Station, Jasper



Ferdinand Library



Huntingburg Event Center



Dubois Library



Any registered voter may vote at any early voting location in the county.

On election day voters must vote at your precinct specific location.

Come vote early with little or possibly no wait times.